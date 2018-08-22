TYLER – A father gets probation in a retaliation case connected to his son’s murder case. On Tuesday, a jury found Martin Wesley Reynolds Sr., 45, of Meridian, Mississippi, guilty of retaliation against a witness in his son’s murder case. On Wednesday, the jury sentenced him to 10 years probation. Postings the man made on his Facebook page qualified as threats. The eyewitness said in court he is receiving counseling for both the killing he saw and the threats from the suspects father. The man’s son, Martin Wesley Reynolds Jr., 21, of Whitehouse, is charged with killing Andrew Carpenter, 19, of Tyler, last November.

The shooting occured last November 5th at a residence on Deerwood Drive. Carpenter later died at a Tyler hospital. Two other persons have also been arrested in the case. They are Colton Wade Tate, 21, of Tyler and Nathan Ryan Garcia, 20, of Whitehouse.