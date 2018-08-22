Today is Wednesday August 22, 2018
A Guilty Plea in a Tyler Theft Case

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2018 at 3:45 pm
TYLER – A Wood County woman has pleaded guilty to stealing money from her Tyler employer. In a state district court in Tyler Wednesday, Kelli Meechelle Hagan, 45, of Hawkins, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft. She accepted a 10-year deferred adjudication sentence. She was also ordered to pay restitution. The amount will be determined later. Hagan was arrested last October. She had been accused of taking over $200,000 from her employer, bankruptcy attorney William Lively. The thefts are said to have occurred over a 4 year period.

