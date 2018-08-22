Today is Wednesday August 22, 2018
Minnesota Man Sentenced in Texas for Aggravated Identity Fraud

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2018 at 3:44 pm
SHERMAN (AP) – A Minnesota man who authorities say falsely presented himself as a U.S. Navy pilot and defense analyst has been sentenced in Texas to 24 years in prison for stealing from various women he met online. Forty-seven-year-old Derek Mylan Alldred was sentenced in federal court Wednesday after pleading guilty in December to mail fraud and aggravated identity fraud. He also was ordered to pay about $255,000 in restitution. Prosecutors say a Dallas-area woman who was dating Allred, who used the name Richard Tailor, filed a police report after becoming suspicious of him. Investigators discovered he had charged more than $12,000 to her credit card. They determined he had victimized at least 25 others in California, Hawaii, Minnesota, and Nevada.

