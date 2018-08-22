TYLER – Because of action by the city council, a Tyler business will be expanding its facilities. Thanks to incentives approved by the city council Wednesday, Hiland Dairy Company is expanding its Tyler manufacturing facility on North Fuller Avenue. It will be doubling its size and adding over 80 jobs. The city council approved five and a half years of tax abatements for the expansion project. During that time, the company will not have to pay property taxes on the new part of the facility. Construction on the expansion is schedule to start in November. It’s expected to take a year to complete.