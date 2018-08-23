Today is Thursday August 23, 2018
Two “Whites-Only” Gang Gembers Plead Guilty in Killing

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2018 at 2:27 am
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) – Federal authorities say a leader and a member of a prison-based “whites only” gang with strong Texas ties have pleaded guilty in Alexandria, Louisiana, to being accessories after the fact in a 2016 slaying. A U.S. Justice Department news release says 38-year-old Aryan Circle leader, David Wayne Williams of Sulphur, Louisiana, pleaded guilty Tuesday; Forty-three-year-old Leland Hamm of Tulsa, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty Wednesday. In court records, prosecutors say both men were at a meeting where another Aryan Circle member, Clifton Hallmark, was shot after a fight broke out in Turkey Creek, Louisiana, in 2016.

Jeremy Wade Jordan of Orange, Texas, faces a federal racketeering-related murder charge in the case. Authorities say the Aryan Circle began in the Texas prison system and spread to rural and suburban areas in Texas, Louisiana and Missouri.

