Mark Wilson/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- Two days after President Trump's former longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to illegal campaign contributions, the president said Cohen’s actions do not amount to campaign violations. "They didn't come out from campaign; they came out from me," the president said in an interview with Fox News Thursday morning. In response to why Cohen would implicate him, the president said it was because Cohen could make a "better deal using" the president, adding that Cohen only worked for him part-time. Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts of campaign finance violations Tuesday, including playing a role in alleged hush-money agreements with Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, two women who claim to have had affairs with Trump. The president has denied the alleged affairs. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2018 at 6:52 am

