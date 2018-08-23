FOX via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Though not quite as old as the decade it portrayed, That ‘70s Show is celebrating a milestone anniversary today: The Fox comedy series turns 20.

The period sitcom, which debuted August 23, 1998, followed the lives of six teenage friends living in the fictional Point Place, Wisconsin from 1976 to 1979. It lasted eight seasons, airing its final episode in 2006.

The show starred Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith. It served as a launching pad for most of its young stars. Kunis and Kutcher, who played high school sweethearts Jackie and Kelso on the show, even went on to get married in real life. They have two children together.

Grace stars in the current hit film BlacKkKlansman, Prepon stars in Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black and Valderrama appears on CBS’ NCIS.

Not doing as well is Masterson, who was accused of sexual assault by multiple women last year. He’s denied the claims but was fired from his Netflix series The Ranch.

As for whether That ‘70s Show will ever get a reboot, Kunis recently told Entertainment Tonight that it’s still a possibility–– though it would have to be set in the ‘90s now.

“You know, maybe? I can’t say ‘no,’ because we’re all still very good friends, but we’re all in such different places in our life,” Kunis told ET.

Reboot or not, That ’70s Show is still finding new audiences, thanks to streaming sites and reruns.

“I have 16-year-olds being like, ‘I love your show!’ And I do the math and I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s weird, ‘cause you weren’t born,’” Kunis told ET. “It made me feel really old, I won’t lie. I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m not as young as I once was.’”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.