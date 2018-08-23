Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA(LOS ANGELES) — The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that it is investigating a second sexual assault case against actor Kevin Spacey here in the U.S.

In a statement to ABC News, the LADA says “a sex assault case was presented yesterday (8/21) to our office by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department involving Kevin Spacey. It remains under review.”

The Los Angeles first case, still under review, stems from an incident in 1992, the details of which are not known.

In addition, accusations of sexual harassment were made against Spacey by Star Trek Discovery actor Anthony Rapp in October of 2017. Rapp claims Spacey tried to seduce him in 1986 when he was 14 years old.

Spacey issued a public apology on Twitter in the wake of the allegations, also acknowledging for the first time that he was gay. Spacey claimed he did not recall the incident Rapp described.

London police are also investigating six cases of sexual assault against the Oscar-winning actor between 1996 and 2008.

Since the allegations have come to light, Spacey, 59, has been fired from Netflix’s House of Cards and was removed from Ridley Scott’s 2017 film release, All the Money in the World. Additionally, a completed Netflix biopic starring Spacey as author Gore Vidal was shelved.

Spacey’s latest film, Billionaire Boys Club, recorded one of the worst opening weekends ever, delivering just $618 from 11 theaters.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.