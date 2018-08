TYLER — Tyler Junior College is looking to redo its performing arts center, Wise Auditorium. According to our news partner KETK, Fitzpatrick Architects of Tyler is tasked with re-designing the building. The firm has previously designed two other buildings for the school. The revamped auditorium would feature a larger stage for performances, a re-done backstage area, and rehearsal space. Wise Auditorium was built in 1956.