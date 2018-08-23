Today is Thursday August 23, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

AAA: Texas Retail Gas Prices Remain at $2.61 for Second Week

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2018 at 9:37 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

COPPELL (AP) – The average retail gasoline price in Texas did not change this week, remaining at $2.61 for a gallon of unleaded. AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price was unchanged after falling from $2.63 a gallon two weeks ago. The average price drivers across the U.S. are paying fell by 2 cents to $2.83 a gallon. The association survey says drivers in Amarillo and Wichita Falls are paying the least at the pump at $2.50 a gallon. Motorists in Midland, where the average price is $3.06, are paying the most. While gas prices may rise to meet demand as drivers take to the road for Labor Day weekend, AAA says overall prices will generally fall as summer comes to an end.

AAA: Texas Retail Gas Prices Remain at $2.61 for Second Week

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2018 at 9:37 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

COPPELL (AP) – The average retail gasoline price in Texas did not change this week, remaining at $2.61 for a gallon of unleaded. AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price was unchanged after falling from $2.63 a gallon two weeks ago. The average price drivers across the U.S. are paying fell by 2 cents to $2.83 a gallon. The association survey says drivers in Amarillo and Wichita Falls are paying the least at the pump at $2.50 a gallon. Motorists in Midland, where the average price is $3.06, are paying the most. While gas prices may rise to meet demand as drivers take to the road for Labor Day weekend, AAA says overall prices will generally fall as summer comes to an end.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement