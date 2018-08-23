Monty Brinton/CBS(NEW YORK) — The Big Bang Theory is officially going out with a bang! The CBS comedy — the longest-running multi-camera series in television history — will end its successful 12-season run in May 2019.

Warner Brothers Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday, writing, “We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”

The mega-hit comedy, centering on a group of socially awkward scientists, stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch. The show, which both celebrates and lampoons nerd culture, has has racked up 10 Emmy Awards since premiering in 2007, and spawned the hit spinoff Young Sheldon, which debuted last year.

The Big Bang Theory kicks off its 12th and final season September 24.

