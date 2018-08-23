TYLER – Two persons arrested in a Tyler shooting incident have been indicted by the Smith County grand jury. The panel returned indictments last week against Davonta Hill, 24, and Datreon Jackson, 23, both of Tyler. The men were indicted on three felony counts of engaging in organized criminal activity. They are said to have been responsible for the May 30th shooting at Fun Forest Park that left three persons injured. Both men remain in the Smith County Jail. Hill’s bonds total $1.5 million and Hill’s bonds come to $900,000.