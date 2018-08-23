David Pecker of National Enquirer’s parent company granted immunity by federal prosecutors
Posted/updated on:
August 23, 2018 at
12:31 pm
iStock/ThinkstockDavid Pecker, the CEO of AMI, the parent company of the National Enquirer, was granted immunity Thursday by federal prosecutors.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
David Pecker of National Enquirer’s parent company granted immunity by federal prosecutors
Posted/updated on:
August 23, 2018 at
12:31 pm
iStock/ThinkstockDavid Pecker, the CEO of AMI, the parent company of the National Enquirer, was granted immunity Thursday by federal prosecutors.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.