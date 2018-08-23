Today is Thursday August 23, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

David Pecker of National Enquirer’s parent company granted immunity by federal prosecutors

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2018 at 12:31 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

iStock/ThinkstockDavid Pecker, the CEO of AMI, the parent company of the National Enquirer, was granted immunity Thursday by federal prosecutors.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

David Pecker of National Enquirer’s parent company granted immunity by federal prosecutors

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2018 at 12:31 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

iStock/ThinkstockDavid Pecker, the CEO of AMI, the parent company of the National Enquirer, was granted immunity Thursday by federal prosecutors.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement