David Pecker of National Enquirer’s parent company granted immunity by federal prosecutors

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2018 at 12:31 pm

iStock/ThinkstockDavid Pecker, the CEO of AMI, the parent company of the National Enquirer, was granted immunity Thursday by federal prosecutors.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back