ABC/Rick Rowell(HOLLYWOOD) — A Bewitched reboot might soon be twitching its nose on ABC.

According to Deadline, a new version of the 1960s supernatural sitcom has received a pilot production commitment from the network. This new take, from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, will feature an interracial blended family. It’s the last project Barris sold to ABC before he moved on to Netflix.

The series follow Samantha, a black single mom who happens to be a witch, and her husband Darren, a white regular guy who’s a bit of a slacker.

The original Bewitched ran for eight seasons from 1964 to 1972 and starred Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha. An unsuccessful movie version starring Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell was released in 2005.

