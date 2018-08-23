HALLSVILLE – A Marshall woman has been arrested after stolen items were found in her car. The Longview News Journal reports Amanda McNeal, 37, was arrested in Hallsville following a traffic stop. Her bonds total $10,500. Besides charges of theft of property valued between $750 and $2,500-enhanced and possession of a dangerous drug, jail records show she also has two warrants for speeding and a warrant for disregarding a red light. In her car they found items that had been stolen in stores in Longview and Marshall.