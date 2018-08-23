PALESTINE – Palestine is issuing a boil water notice for residents on North Queen Street and North Tennessee Avenue from West Debard Streets to West Oak Streets. The action is being taken because of a water main replacement. According to the city news release, to ensure destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. Residents will be notified when the boil water notice is lifted and the water is safe to use.