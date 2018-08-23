ATHENS – A Henderson County mother, accused of killing her two children, has been found competent to stand trial. The competency hearing for Sarah Nicole Henderson, 29, was held Thursday in state district court. Her trial is now scheduled for next January. She is charged with killing her two daughters, 7-year-old KayLee Danielle and 5-year-old Kenlie, last November. Henderson County deputies received a call for assistance regarding a possible suicidal female at a residence outside of Payne Springs. Although EMS cancelled the call for assistance, deputies arrived at the residence seven minutes later. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says a man and woman told deputies they were fine and no one was in danger. Early the next morning, the husband called 911 to report his wife had shot the children.