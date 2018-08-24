HOUSTON (AP) – Many Texas families are still struggling to recover from Hurricane Harvey, a year after it caused widespread damage and flooding along the Gulf Coast and in and around Houston. But daily life has mostly returned to normal in many of the hardest hit-communities. In the Houston area, the mountains of debris that lined streets after Harvey flooded more than 150,000 homes are gone. In Rockport, where Harvey made landfall, the city had rebuilt enough by this summer to welcome back tourists. Far up the coast in Port Arthur, where only 15 to 20 percent of residents had flood insurance, many remain in trailers but see hope in small victories. Though it could take a decade to fully recover from Harvey, officials say Texas has made great strides. However, they acknowledge the process has been at times frustrating.