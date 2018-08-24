Google(NEW YORK) — A 22-year-old man accused of firing a handgun at a high-rise building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side has turned himself in to police.

Farris Koroma has been charged with two counts each of criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief following two separate incidents, police told ABC News. A woman seen in a surveillance video and considered a possible suspect is being treated as a witness and will not face charges.

Police said on Tuesday that the shots appeared to be coming from Roosevelt Island. Koroma, previously without a reported criminal history, lives on Roosevelt Island, police said.

Koroma, accompanied by an attorney, turned himself in at the 114th Precinct in Queens. His arraignment is expected Friday.

He is believed to have intended to shoot his handgun into the water but instead hit the building, authorities said.

The first shooting was reported last week after a resident on the 14th floor of One East River Place awoke to find shattered glass in a living room, ABC New York station WABC reported. An apartment on the 32nd floor was hit on Saturday.

No one was hurt in either shooting.

