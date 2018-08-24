LONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department lost one of its own in a one- vehicle crash Thursday night on FM 2906 in Gregg County. Police say Stedmond Coleman was off-duty at the time. He was flown to UT Health-Tyler, and a child was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated and released. Coleman later died at the hospital. According to the police deparrment’s Facebook page,the department is mourning the loss and praying for Coleman’s wife and family. Coleman had worked in the police department for just under five years.