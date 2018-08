AUSTIN – East Texas has a new millionaire. A Kilgore resident claimed a Powerball prize worth $1,000,004 for the drawing on August 15. The ticket was purchased at Food & Fuel Stop on Stone Road in Kilgore. The the winner elected to remain anonymous. The second-tier winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (12-15-28-47-48), but not the red Powerball number (16). The winner had an additional win of $4 on the same ticket.