HALLSVILLE – A man who ran from a traffic stop in Harrison County is now in custody, thanks to a county resident. A state trooper tried to stop Derek Hunt, 44, of Hallsville, on Loop 281 on Thursday afternoon. He ran from the scene. During the two hour search for Hunt, he is said to have stolen a vehicle, which he abandoned, and even swam across a lake to escape authorities. He was later arrested on Roy Green Road after a man, who saw him trying to hide, held him at gunpoint until sheriff’s deputies arrived. He is now facing several felony and misdemeanor offenses as well as an outstanding warrant from Marion County.