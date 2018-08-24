Today is Friday August 24, 2018
Former CDC director Tom Frieden accused of groping woman in New York, officials say

Posted/updated on: August 24, 2018 at 12:17 pm
Joe Raedle/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Tom Frieden turned himself in to authorities Friday to face charges that he groped a woman he knew last year, according to law enforcement officials.

Frieden, who was also the New York City Health Commissioner, allegedly grabbed the woman's butt in his Brooklyn apartment last October. The unidentified woman reported the incident in July, and Frieden surrendered to authorities at the New York Police Department's Special Victims Unit in the borough Friday morning, law enforcement officials told ABC News.

He is charged with forcible touching, sex abuse and harassment.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

