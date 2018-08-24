ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has asked his Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, not to go to North Korea, as was previously planned for next week, he said in a series of tweets Friday .

Just one day before, Pompeo announced that he would leave for Pyongyang with his new Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun. It would have been his fourth trip amid a deadlock in denuclearization talks over two months after Trump’s Singapore summit with Kim Jong Un.

Trump blamed a lack of “sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula” for the trip’s cancellation. North Korea has made no public steps towards dismantling its nuclear weapons program, with some analysts saying Kim’s regime has no intention to do so.

This week, the United Nations nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, reported its “grave concern” with North Korea’s “continuation and further development” of its nuclear program.

Trump also cited his trade tangles with China, saying the country — North Korea’s strongest economic partner — is not “helping with the process of denuclearization as they once were.” The Treasury Department has announced three tranches of sanctions this month alone on Chinese and Russian companies and individuals for helping North Korea evade sanctions. While the administration says its “global pressure campaign” on North Korea remains in place, there is growing concern that other countries are shirking U.N. sanctions, given a window to restore economic ties in part because of the thaw in U.S.-North Korean relations.

That thaw is apparently still happening, with Trump again offering warm words for Kim in his tweets Friday: “In the meantime I would like to send my warmest regards and respect to Chairman Kim. I look forward to seeing him soon!” he added.

The president has consistently said he and the dictator have a strong relationship, but so far it has yielded little progress in changing the country’s nuclear posture.

The State Department was not available for comment after the president’s tweet. But Pompeo and his top adviser for North Korea, Andy Kim, were seen at the White House Friday morning two hours prior to the president’s tweets, which were sent in rapid-fire coordination.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.