Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Channing Tatum might be known for his fun films and down-to-earth charm, but above all else, he’s a human being, and he just lost a best friend.

The 38-year-old Magic Mike star posted a lengthy, heartbreaking note on his Instagram about losing his first true friend Corey.

“My very first best friend Corey Vaughn left this world for the next this Tuesday the 21st,” he wrote. “Man there’s so much to say.”

For a man who has produced and written scripts, Tatum pours his heart out onto the page here as he reflects on his time growing up in Mississippi, where he and Corey met.

“He stuck up for and protected me,” he says. “He’d a fought anybody. All the laughs and trouble we go in. I’ll never be able to see that smile of his again in this life.”

But his note isn’t about heartbreak as much as it is about inspiring people to “not put off anything.”

“Seeing a friend, or even calling or texting,” he adds. “You never know what’s next. Corey would have want us to laugh and raise hell in his wake and have as much joy as anyone can make. He sure did.”

He closed with “I’ll forever miss ya man. Love ya my brother.”

Tatum also shared what looks to be a photo of the two kids playing football together.

“I love you with all my heart. All my prayers to your beautiful family,” he captioned the pic.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.