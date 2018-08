BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – A federal judge has dismissed a second defendant in a $1 billion racketeering lawsuit that the developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline filed against environmental groups. Judge Billy Roy Wilson ruled Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners failed to make a case against Earth First. He earlier dismissed Dutch environmentalist group BankTrack. That leaves Greenpeace as the only group still facing the lawsuit, though there are several individual defendants.