WHITE OAK – One person is dead and one injured in White Oak in what is being described as an attempted murder and suicide. Police, late Friday morning, found a 73 year old woman, who had been shot in the face, in a residence on North White Oak Road. She was still conscious and told officers she had been shot by her husband who then shot himself. The 76 year old man was found dead in an adjoining room. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their names have not yet been released.