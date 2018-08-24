Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Kristen Stewart is working on the latest big-screen reboot of the classic ’70s TV show Charlie’s Angels, and she tells Entertainment Tonight that she’s pretty psyched about it, even though she understands some might be skeptical about the project.

Stewart says, “It is true, I think, [that people’s]…immediate response [may not be, ‘It’s] something we would have to see again because the one I grew up with was so much fun,'” Stewart says.

But, she notes, “The re-imagining is so grounded and well-intentioned and really shows the way women can work together now.”

Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska are joining Stewart in the “modern and global” retelling of Charlie’s Angels directed by Pitch Perfect‘s Elizabeth Banks.

The Sony Pictures project, set for a September 27, 2019 release, will also be co-written by Banks, who’s playing the traditionally male role of Bosley.

The original Charlie’s Angels TV show ran from 1976-1981, and starred Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett, and Jaclyn Smith as a trio of smart, stunning private eyes who worked for the never-seen Charles Townsend. Their handler Bosley was played by the late David Doyle.

The show inspired two movies with Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu. The 2000 version featured Bill Murray as Bosley; Bernie Mac filled the role in the 2003 sequel Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

Charlie’s Angels was then rebooted by ABC in 2011 for a short-lived series featuring Jessica Jones co-star Rachael Taylor, Minka Kelly, Annie Ilonzeh, and Victor Garber in the leads.

