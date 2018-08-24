Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Don’t come for Pete Davidson’s looks, ’cause Ariana Grande isn’t having it.

The singer came to her fiance’s defense Thursday night after Barstool Sports posted an article saying Pete had “butthole eyes.” The entire ridiculous article poked fun at the appearance of the SNL star’s dark under-eye circles.

Ariana was quick to remind the publication that Pete suffers from Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract.

“y’all do kno this man has an auto immune disease …… right ? ….. like you do understand what you’re doing when u do this right ? jus wanna make sure,” Ariana tweeted in response to the story.

Pete opened up about having Crohn’s back in 2016.

“I got Crohn’s disease when I was 17 or 18,” he said in an interview with High Times. “My stomach would be in pain all day and I wouldn’t be able to eat… I’m sick, I have Crohn’s … so it sucks.”

Fans quickly rallied behind Ariana and came to Pete’s defense as well.

“Genuinely imagine having the audacity to write such an awful article as this,” one wrote. “You literally couldn’t pay me enough to do that.”

