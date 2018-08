HOUSTON (AP) — Voters in Houston and its surrounding county are marking the anniversary of Hurricane Harvey coming ashore by deciding whether to approve the issuance of $2.5 billion in bonds to fund flood-control projects meant to mitigate the damage caused by future storms. The referendum will be held Saturday, exactly one year since Harvey made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm. If it passes, locals would see an average increase of $5 per year in their property taxes.