LONGVIEW – Funeral services are pending in Longview for Dr. Peggy Coghlan. She, and her late husband, gave generously to the community. According to a posting on The Longview Public Library’s Facebook page, in the late 80’s, she helped raise $1,107,000 for the Library to provide furnishings, equipment, and books for what was then a brand new Library. Earlier this month, she and her family gave $50,000 to the library in order to help fund future Summer Reading Clubs. The posting adds, that “her legacy is vast, and she will continue to impact the lives of countless citizens of Longview for many, many years.”