TYLER – The 31st Annual Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala was a huge success. It has been announced that the June gala raised $495,045.75 for the American Cancer Society. The money will be used for cancer research, education, and to assist patients and families who are struggling with cancer. According to a news release, the 2019 Gala is scheduled for June 29th and will again be held at the Texas Rose Horse Park. Next year’s theme will be “Triple Crown – On Track for a Cure!.”