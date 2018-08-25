John McCain, Arizona senator and Vietnam war hero, dies at 81

Posted/updated on: August 25, 2018 at 7:31 pm

(SEDONA, Ariz.) -- Arizona senator and former Republican presidential nominee John S. McCain died Saturday, months after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor.



He was 81.



McCain served in the United States Senate for three decades, was first elected in 1986, and was chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. McCain ran twice unsuccessfully for president in 2000 and in 2008, when he was the Republican presidential nominee.



Before his career in politics, McCain served in the U.S. Navy and fought in the Vietnam War during which he was taken prisoner by the North Vietnamese.



McCain is survived by his wife Cindy and his seven children.



