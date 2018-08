RAYMONDVILLE (AP) — Authorities say a man has been charged in the death of a retired Roman Catholic priest whose body was found buried in a remote area of far South Texas after he went missing earlier this month. The Texas Rangers confirmed Friday that the body found Aug. 17 in Willacy County was that of 71-year-old William “Bill” Costello, a retired Massachusetts parish priest. He’d last been seen Aug. 1 on South Padre Island.