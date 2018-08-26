TYLER – Here’s a look at road work planned in the Tyler district of TxDOT during the weeks of August 27th and September 3rd. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.

Among the projects:

Spur 248 Widening Project in Smith County

·Limits: From 1.75 miles west of FM 848/Old Omen Road going east to SH 64 southeast of Tyler

·Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.

·Cost: $8.6 million

·Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Daytime lane closures are anticipated as the contractor places striping and seeding. The speed limit is 55 mph during construction to widen Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.

You can go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/037-2018.html for a complete rundown of projects around the district.