(JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) — Police in Jacksonville, Florida, said multiple fatalities were reported in a mass shooting that erupted Sunday afternoon at a venue in a popular area of the city, where officials are warning people to stay away.

It was not immediately clear how many victims were killed or injured in the incident, which occurred just before 2 p.m. in the Jacksonville Landing section of the city.

“Multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 2:45 p.m.

Earlier the sheriff’s office tweeted, “#LandingMassShooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted Sunday afternoon.

Agents from the federal Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were headed to the scene to assist in the investigation, the agency confirmed.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.