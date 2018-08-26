(JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) — Multiple fatalities were reported in a mass shooting that erupted Sunday afternoon at a Madden NFL e-games tournament in a popular area of Jacksonville, Florida, and one suspect was dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

It was not immediately clear how many victims were killed or injured in the incident, which occurred just before 2 p.m. in the Jacksonville Landing section of the city.

“Multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 2:45 p.m.

The shooting broke out at a sanctioned Madden NFL 19 Classic qualifier event at the GLHF Game Bar in the Jacksonville Landing area.

Sheriff’s officials said one suspect was killed at the scene.

“We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet. “SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out.”

Earlier the sheriff’s office tweeted, “#LandingMassShooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted Sunday afternoon.

Agents from the federal Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were headed to the scene to assist in the investigation, the agency confirmed.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said in a tweet that he was briefed on the incident by Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams and that the state was ready to offer any resources needed in the investigation. He said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was also sending resources to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.