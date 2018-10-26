Today is Friday October 26, 2018
Yipee Ki-yay! ‘Die Hard’ coming back to the big screen to celebrate 30th anniversary

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2018 at 5:04 pm
Die Hard (1988) TM & © 2018 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.(HOLLYWOOD) — You’ll soon be able to reignite the debate over whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie.

The Bruce Willis action flick is returning to theaters next month in honor of its 30th anniversary. It will be back on the big screen in select theaters for two days only: November 11 and November 14.

The re-release, presented by Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies as part of the TCM Big Screen Classics series, will also feature new pre and post-film commentary by TCM host Ben Mankiewicz.

Die Hard was first released in July of 1988. It stars Willis as John McClane, a cop who faces off against the late Alan Rickmans terrorist Hans Gruber, after Gruber attacks the L.A. building where McClane’s estranged wife works. All of the action takes place during Christmastime.

Tickets for the Die Hard anniversary showings can be purchased on the Fathom Events website or at participating theater box offices.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

