Posted/updated on: October 25, 2018 at 6:01 pm

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images(LONDON) -- A new exhibit featuring Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s outfits from their wedding day is now open at Windsor Castle in England, the same place where the couple got married in May.



The exhibit features the dress that the Duchess of Sussex wore on her big day, created by British designer and Givenchy artistic director Clare Waight Keller.



It will also showcase the 5-meter-long veil worn by Meghan, made from silk tulle and embroidered with the flora of the 53 countries of the British Commonwealth, a detail Meghan said was a gift and surprise for Harry.



Because no royal wedding is complete without a tiara, visitors can also take a close look at the diamond and platinum bandeau Meghan wore, originally made in 1932 and lent to the Duchess of Sussex by the queen herself.



The original frockcoat uniform worn by Prince Harry will not be on display, but an exact replica will be available.



The outfits worn by Prince George and Princess Charlotte are also featured in the exhibit, along with the shoes Meghan wore and a replica of the bridal bouquet.



The exhibit will remain open until Jan. 6 of next year and will reopen again at the Palace of Holyroodhouse from June 14 to Oct. 6.

