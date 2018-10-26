DALLAS (AP) – An anthropologist leading a team of researchers says they’ve found what are believed to be the oldest hunting tools ever discovered in in North America. Texas A&M University anthropologist Michael Waters says the limestone spear points were found in Central Texas. He says analysis suggests the tools are between 13,500 and 15,500 years old. That’s as many as 2,500 years older than projectile points found near Clovis, New Mexico, that many researchers believed to be the oldest in North America. Waters’ report on the finding was published this week in the journal Science Advances. Waters heads Texas A&M University’s Center for the Study of First Americans.