(Lionsgate Premiere)(LOS ANGELES) — Here are the films opening nationwide on Friday:

* Hunter Killer — Gerard Butler plays a newly minted American submarine captain tasked with leading a group of U.S. Navy Seals on a mission to rescue the Russian president from a coup. Also starring Gary Oldman, Linda Cardellini, and Common. Rated R.

* Mid90s — Jonah Hill wrote and makes his directorial debut in this coming of age comedy about a 13-year-old boy in 1990s Los Angeles — played by Sunny Suljic — who navigates his troubled home life and new friends he meets at a local skate shop. Also starring Lucas Hedges and Katherine Waterston. Rated R.

* Indivisible — Based on the true story of Army Chaplain Darren Turner and his wife Heather — played by Grey’s Anatomy stars Justin Bruening and Sarah Drew, respectively — who struggle to save their marriage following his deployment to Iraq. Grey’s Anatomy‘s Jason George co-stars, along with Tia Mowry. Rated PG-13.

* Johnny English Strikes Again — Rowan Atkinson’s third outing as the titular MI6 agent finds him forced out of retirement when he’s the only agent available for service after a security breach exposes the identities of all the other agents. Emma Thompson also stars. Rated PG.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* Suspiria — Dakota Johnson stars in this remake of the 1977 supernatural horror film of the same name about a young American dancer who enrolls at a prestigious dance academy with a dark secret. Also starring Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth, Jessica Harper — who starred in the original film — and Chloë Grace Moretz. Rated R.

* Viper Club — Susan Sarandon stars as the mother of a war correspondent — played by Matt Bomer — who must take matters into her own hands when he’s taken hostage while on assignment and the government fails to act. Edie Falco also stars. Rated R.

(Mid90s trailer contains frequent, uncensored profanity.)

(Viper Club Trailer contains mild, uncensored profanity.)













