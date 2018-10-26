LONGVIEW – A former East Texas teacher has been arrested following an investigation of local and state authorities. The Texas Rangers assisted in the investigation of Lauren Nicole Nolan, 24, of Longview. She is in the Gregg County Jail under bonds totaling $50,000. The charges are improper relationship between and educator and a student, and online solicitation of a minor. The former Carthage Junior High School teacher was placed on administrative leave in March. She submitted her resignation, which was effective in the summer. More information about the charges were not immediately available.