NACOGDOCHES – A Nacogdoches County escapee is back in custody. Arrested early Friday afternoon was Robin Copeland, 56, of Nacogdoches. She had escaped Wednesday after being taken to the hospital after making a medical complaint. A manhunt started around 7:00 Thursday night after she was spotted on foot. A search all night turned up no trace of the woman. Early Friday afternoon a resident saw her inside an abandoned vehicle behind her house. Within minutes of the arrival of sheriff’s deputies, she was taken into custody. Copeland has been transported to a local hospital for minor injuries sustained while running through the woods all night. She will then be transported to the Nacogdoches County Jail and booked in for escape along with her other original charges.