TYLER – A Tyler jury has given a Tarrant County man three life sentences in a fatal Smith County accident. The panel found Gilberto Gomez, 27, of Saginaw guilty of three counts of intoxication manslaughter. The jury sentenced him on Friday. The wreck he was involved in, which occurred in February, killed three persons and an unborn baby. The accident was on State Highway 110, 8 miles west of Lindale. The Department of Public Safety reports the pickup, driven by Gomez, was heading south when it crossed over the double yellow lines and hit a northbound car. Two Lindale residents, and their unborn child, in the car were killed as was a passenger in the Gomez truck.