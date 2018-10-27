KILGORE – A suspect is in custody in connection with a Kilgore school threat. They tracked him to a residence in Rusk County. Kilgore police say the suspect is facing multiple felony charges. They said, since it is still unfolding, they would not give out a lot of details at this time. They did say the suspect was an adult male, a former student, and that his name will not be released until he has been formally charged and arraigned.

According to a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page, “This was a whirlwind investigation. Interfacing with Snap Chap and Google was not easy. Steps were taken by the suspect to conceal his true identity, but perseverance by Det. John Rowe paid off.” And they added, the threat has been stopped. The plan to put out an official news release on Monday.

It all started when an anonymous threat appeared on Snapchat Wednesday morning. It warned people not to go on the school campus. The person said they were shooting up the school because they were tired of “y’all making fun of me and it’s time for y’all to pay.”

Police Chief Todd Hunter said, during the course of the investigation his officers worked with “LPD, DPS, and the FBI to bring this investigation to a successful and safe conclusion. I can’t be any more proud of their fine work.”