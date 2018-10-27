Today is Saturday October 27, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man Sues Tom Thumb After Allegedly Hit With Wine Bottle

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2018 at 2:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) — A 45-year-old North Texas man is suing the Tom Thumb supermarket chain after allegedly being hit in the head with a wine bottle by an employee. According to television station KXAS , authorities say surveillance video from September 26 shows the man pushing a shopping cart in an aisle at a Tom Thumb in McKinney, north of Dallas. The video allegedly shows an employee coming up behind the man, then hitting him on the side of his head with the bottle. Jason Burress, whose law firm represents plaintiff Jason Saba, says his client suffered several face fractures and a traumatic brain injury.

Man Sues Tom Thumb After Allegedly Hit With Wine Bottle

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2018 at 2:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) — A 45-year-old North Texas man is suing the Tom Thumb supermarket chain after allegedly being hit in the head with a wine bottle by an employee. According to television station KXAS , authorities say surveillance video from September 26 shows the man pushing a shopping cart in an aisle at a Tom Thumb in McKinney, north of Dallas. The video allegedly shows an employee coming up behind the man, then hitting him on the side of his head with the bottle. Jason Burress, whose law firm represents plaintiff Jason Saba, says his client suffered several face fractures and a traumatic brain injury.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement