LONGVIEW – A Disturbance at a Longview hotel has resulted in one arrest. It occurred at the Homewood Suites on Spur 63. Just after 11:00 Saturday morning, a man, who was possibly armed, came into the lobby and “ran behind the counter and barricaded himself.” Longview Police activated the SWAT and Crisis Intervention Teams. Members of the SWAT team took the suspect into custody without further incident. He was transported to a hospital. No injuries were reported. No other details were released.