TYLER – The gas station at 1808 West Gentry Parkway was robbed Saturday night. It happened around 10:45pm. A thin black male walked into the station and covered his face and pulled a black handgun. He walked behind the counter and demanded money. He left in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of money and other items. He was said to be about 5”08 to 6”0 tall and weighed around 160 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie and black jogging pants with white stripes. No injuries were reported.