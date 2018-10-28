Justin Sullivan/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- Two winners have claimed the third-largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history. Two lucky ticket holders in Iowa and New York have claimed the grand prize. The winning numbers for the $687.8 million prize were 8-12-13-19-27 and a Powerball of 4. The cash payout is $396.2 million and each winner will take home $198.1 million in the split jackpot. The winning ticket in New York was sold at a deli in West Harlem in Manhattan. Iowa plans to announce where the winning ticket was sold later Sunday morning. There were also $2 million winners in Texas and Florida for matching the five white balls with the added Power Play, and at least nine $1 million winners for matching all five white balls. Saturday's total was adjusted down slightly from an estimated total of $750 million earlier in the week. The drawing comes on the heels of a near-record $1.5 billion Mega Millions drawing earlier this week. The jackpot was won by a single ticket in South Carolina. The largest lotto drawing in U.S. history remains a $1.59 billion Powerball from January 2016. The second-largest ever is this past week's Mega Millions and the third-largest is a $758 million Powerball from August 2017. The drawing on Saturday is the fourth-largest lotto total ever. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Winners in New York, Iowa claim $687.8 million Powerball jackpot, third-largest in game history

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2018 at 11:29 am

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- Two winners have claimed the third-largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history. Two lucky ticket holders in Iowa and New York have claimed the grand prize.



The winning numbers for the $687.8 million prize were 8-12-13-19-27 and a Powerball of 4.



The cash payout is $396.2 million and each winner will take home $198.1 million in the split jackpot.



The winning ticket in New York was sold at a deli in West Harlem in Manhattan. Iowa plans to announce where the winning ticket was sold later Sunday morning.



There were also $2 million winners in Texas and Florida for matching the five white balls with the added Power Play, and at least nine $1 million winners for matching all five white balls.



Saturday's total was adjusted down slightly from an estimated total of $750 million earlier in the week.



The drawing comes on the heels of a near-record $1.5 billion Mega Millions drawing earlier this week. The jackpot was won by a single ticket in South Carolina.



The largest lotto drawing in U.S. history remains a $1.59 billion Powerball from January 2016. The second-largest ever is this past week's Mega Millions and the third-largest is a $758 million Powerball from August 2017.



The drawing on Saturday is the fourth-largest lotto total ever.



Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.





Go Back