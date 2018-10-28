TYLER – Here’s a look at road work planned in the Tyler district of TxDOT during the week of October 29th. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.

Nighttime pavement marking operations continue Tyler. The contractor is utilizing slow-moving mobile operations to install new pavement markings. Work is being conducted from 8:00pm to 6:00am, Sunday through Thursday nights until the project is completed. Brief delays are possible.

Work locations are as follows:

– SH 31W from Loop 323 to Chandler

– West Loop 323 from US 69S/Broadway Avenue to US 69N

– Spur 147/Gentry Parkway from Glenwood Drive to US 271/Beckham Avenue

– FM 2493/Old Jacksonville Highway from Loop 323 to BU 69/Broadway

– US 69S from Toll 49 to CR 137

You can go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/046-2018.html to find other work projects in TxDOT’s northeast Texas District.